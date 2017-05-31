Court orders 2 mln rubles compensation to activist Dadin for wrongful prosecution

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. A court in the town of Zheleznodorozhny, the Moscow Region, has ordered the Ministry of Finance to pay a compensation of 2.2 million rubles to activist Ildar Dadin for unlawful criminal prosecution, Dadin’s lawyer Aleksey Liptser told TASS. Originally Dadin demanded a compensation of five million rubles.

The Finance Ministry’s representative said the sum stated in the lawsuit was excessive, disproportionate, unreasonable and unfair.

Liptser asked the court to sustain the request in full.

"A 30-month prosecution is a considerable punishment," he said.

The Russian Ministry of Finance as represented by the federal treasury department was appointed the defendant in the case.

Dadin had demanded a compensation for moral damages caused by unlawful criminal prosecution and also for his keeping under house arrest and in custody. He argued that the requested compensation was proportionate to the number of days starting from the moment his freedom was restricted and to the release from the penitentiary.

The calculations were based on legal precedents in European courts and national (Russian) courts.

Moscow’s Basmanny Court in December 2015 sentenced Dadin to three years in prison after finding him guilty of four instances of participation in unauthorized protest demonstrations. In March 2016, the sentence was eased to two and a half years. On February 10 the Constitutional Court ruled that the Dadin case should be revised and the Criminal Code’s article used for his conviction, reconsidered. Dadin was the only person to have been convicted under that article.

On February 22 the Supreme Court at the request of its presiding judge, Vyacheslav Lebedev, overturned the Basmanny Court’s sentence against Dadin, terminated his criminal persecution and ordered his release. Also, the court recognized his right to exoneration.