Moscow expects Washington to review decisions on sanctions against Russian property

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to review the decisions on sanctions against the Russian property, Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday.

"Those measures (assumed by the U.S. side imposing sanctions against the Russian property - TASS) will not remain unanswered," he said, adding that "the best option would be for the American side to review those measures somehow."

Ushakov also said Moscow will follow the principle of mutuality in this and other similar issues. Also, he said, the Kremlin takes into account today’s domestic situation in the United States.