Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov has called to abandon any attempts to use anything happening around Afghanistan for geopolitical games

Share
1 pages in this article
German and Afghan security officials inspect the scene of destruction caused by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul

German and Afghan security officials inspect the scene of destruction caused by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul

© EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The blast that rocked Kabul’s diplomatic quarter is yet another wake-up call to abandon double standards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today.

Read also

Kabul blast kills at least 80, leaves hundreds wounded — media

"The horrible terror attack is yet another ominous sign to abandon double standards, take full-scale coordination with all foreign players, bolster support for the Afghan government in its fight against terrorism and abandon any attempts to use anything happening around Afghanistan for geopolitical games," the minister said.

"All of this very negatively affects the fate of the Afghan people and attempts to overcome the current severe crisis," the top diplomat specified.

What’s in the sky?

According to the minister, the latest events in Kabul make what happens in Afghanistan’s airspace, that is totally controlled by Americans and their NATO counterparts, extremely important.

Read also

IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul

"A couple of days ago Afghan MPs demanded an explanation of why unidentified helicopters flew to those regions controlled by extremists," the minister noted. "These helicopters were reported to have airdropped something in these areas and some were reported to have landed."

"All of this, no doubt, is questionable," Lavrov noted. "If this is another attempt to use extremists as temporary allies to achieve some goals, this is an absolutely shortsighted policy that had been used many times in Afghanistan and later in Iraq and other countries and led to the creation of powerful terror organizations."

Lavrov stressed that anyone wishing to help the Afghan people overcome their current hardships must operate in a transparent and open manner. "We hope that when Washington’s Afghan policy is formed, it will take into account the circumstances that I had mentioned along with those that have adverse effects on peace and stability in Afghanistan," the foreign minister concluded.

Terror attack in Kabul

At 08:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time), an explosion rocked Kabul’s diplomatic quarter, Wazir Akbar Khan, near the Embassy of Germany, where the diplomatic missions of Japan, Iran, India and some other countries are also situated.

The republic’s Health Ministry confirmed that 90 people had died and 380 people had been injured. Medical workers say the number of victims may increase. The injured, women and children among them, have been taken to Kabul hospitals, some of them in serious condition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама