Lavrov to hold talks with Spanish foreign minister in Moscow next week

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to hold talks with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis Quecedo in Moscow on June 7, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"During the talks, the sides are expected to synchronize watches on the prospects of bilateral partnership in various areas, the current relations between Russia, the EU and NATO, and also in the framework of the OSCE and the Council of Europe," Zakharova told reporters.

The foreign ministers also plan to exchange views on the fight against terrorism, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya and other issues of the international agenda, the diplomat said.