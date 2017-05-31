Putin makes reminder to Kiev compliance with Minsk accords essential

Putin urges Europe to cooperate in fight against terrorism, not put forward mutual claimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 1:58
PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced the conviction that the Kiev government must comply with the Minsk accords on setting the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine.
"The main thing to be done by all the parties to the conflict to summon courage and reach agreements and I’m sure the ball is in the Ukrainian government’s side of the pitch," Putin said in an interview with the French daily Le Figaro. "They (the Ukrainian authorities) should bother for observing the Minsk accords, in the first place."
"It’s the conflicting sides that can mostly reach progress on settling any conflicts, including the conflict in southeast Ukraine," he said. "The conflict there is a domestic conflict, in the first place. It was sparked by the unconstitutional seizure of state power in Kiev in 2014. That’s the source of all problems."
Putin spoke to Le Figaro upon the completion of his working visit to France on May 29.
Leaders of the Normandy Four countries - Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine - signed a document known as the Complex of Measures for Enforcing the Implementation of the Minsk Accords at a summit in Kiev in February 2015, where the parties of the Contact Group for settling the armed civil conflict in southeast Ukraine participated as well.
The document has thirteen points that envision, among other things, a ceasefire in Donbass, a pullback of heavy weaponry from the Line of Contact separating the pro-government forces and the armed units of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, and a set of measures for a long-term political settlement in the region.