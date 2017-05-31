Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin believes it is too early to talk about candidates for 2018 presidential elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 1:48 UTC+3 PARIS

The President noted, "All our latest election campaigns were run in strict accordance with the Russian Constitution"

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is too early to talk about the 2018 presidential elections candidates. At the same time, he promised to do everything to make sure the election campaign is run strictly in accordance with the law, and that everyone is able to put forward their nominations.

"As for the candidates, it is still too early to talk about it," Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro during his visit to Paris on May 29.

The President noted, "All our latest election campaigns were run in strict accordance with the Russian Constitution." "I will do everything to ensure that the 2018 election campaign is conducted in the same way - in strict accordance with the law and the Constitution," Putin said.

According to him, "Everyone who has the right, everyone who would undergo the relevant procedures prescribed by law, certainly can and will participate, if they wish to do so, in elections of all levels - legislative assemblies, the Parliament, and the presidential election.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
2
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
3
De-escalation zones should mark step towards Syria's unity, not division, says Putin
4
Putin calls for partnership instead of inventing mythical Russian threats
5
Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince hails relations with Russia
6
Putin urges Europe to cooperate in fight against terrorism, not put forward mutual claims
7
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
TOP STORIES
Реклама