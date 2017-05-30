Russian senators to visit Japan on June 7-10

World’s popular sports broadcaster ranks Sharapova 23rd in top-100 global athletes listSport May 30, 21:41
Putin vows to continue sharing best practices in nuclear power industry with IndiaBusiness & Economy May 30, 21:09
Putin calls for partnership instead of inventing mythical Russian threatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 30, 20:29
Diplomat says association deal doesn't automatically grant Ukraine EU candidate statusRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 30, 19:49
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this yearMilitary & Defense May 30, 19:34
China's Dragon Boat festival in picturesWorld May 30, 18:39
Senior envoy says Moscow disappointed that Lavrov’s White House visit ‘raised a fuss’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 30, 18:20
Malaysia urges to bolster Russia-ASEAN economic tiesBusiness & Economy May 30, 18:08
Severe thunderstorm kills 15 in Moscow — Investigative CommitteeWorld May 30, 17:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A group of Russian senators plans to make a visit to Japan on June 7-10, Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of Russia’s parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Russian-Japanese interparliamentary and interregional cooperation consultative council.
"We plan that a delegation of our consultative council will arrive to Japan in the near future; the visit is slated for June 7-10. We plan to hold a series of meetings in the house of representatives and in the discussion club, as well as talks with the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry, representatives in the related ministries and organizations," he said.
In Kosachev’s words, after a long period of stagnation in bilateral relations Russia and Japan received a possibility to discuss real projects of cooperation and in some cases to implement them.
"Indeed, we receive a great number of chances. We hope that upon results of the visit we receive a chance to speaker about importance and efficiency of the parliamentary dimension in our bilateral cooperation," the senator said.