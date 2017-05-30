Back to Main page
Russian senators to visit Japan on June 7-10

May 30, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A group of Russian senators plans to make a visit to Japan on June 7-10, Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of Russia’s parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Russian-Japanese interparliamentary and interregional cooperation consultative council.

RUSSIA-JAPAN DISPUTE OVER KURIL ISLANDS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Tokyo to draw up cooperation plans for South Kurils and heed locals’ opinions

Japanese prime minister expects progress in talks on peace treaty with Putin

Japanese PM might visit Russia in April — foreign minister

"We plan that a delegation of our consultative council will arrive to Japan in the near future; the visit is slated for June 7-10. We plan to hold a series of meetings in the house of representatives and in the discussion club, as well as talks with the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry, representatives in the related ministries and organizations," he said.

In Kosachev’s words, after a long period of stagnation in bilateral relations Russia and Japan received a possibility to discuss real projects of cooperation and in some cases to implement them.

"Indeed, we receive a great number of chances. We hope that upon results of the visit we receive a chance to speaker about importance and efficiency of the parliamentary dimension in our bilateral cooperation," the senator said.

