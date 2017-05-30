Back to Main page
Putin calls for partnership instead of inventing mythical Russian threats

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 20:29 UTC+3 PARIS

There is no need for heating up tensions, the Russian president has stated

© Alexey Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

PARIS, May 30./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against "inventing mythical Russian threats," urging cooperation on all levels instead.

Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come first

"There is only one prospect - cooperation on all directions, including security interaction," Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"There is no need to heat up any tensions, invent mythical Russian threats, some ‘hybrid wars’. You first virtualized them yourselves and now you scare yourselves," the president said.

He said terrorism is the focal problem nowadays.

"We see blasts in Europe, blasts in Paris, blasts in Russia, and in Belgium, a war is underway in the Middle East. This is what we must think of, while all are speculating about what hazards Russia is creating," Putin stressed.

