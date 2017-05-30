Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to appeal against European court’s judgement on 2011 election violations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 18:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Justice Ministry disagrees with the conclusions made by the European Court of Human Rights on the alleged violations committed during the 2011 parliamentary elections in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry disagrees with the conclusions made by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the alleged violations committed during the 2011 parliamentary elections in Russia, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

"Russia’s Justice Ministry expresses its disagreement with the ECHR’s conclusions on the alleged violations and proceeds from the fact that the elections to the St. Petersburg legislative assembly and to the State Duma of the Russian Federation were held in strict compliance with the legislation, which was confirmed by the conclusions of national judicial panels," the statement said.

Read also

Russia votes in parliament and regional elections

On May 30, 2017, the European Court of Human Rights published a judgment in the case of Davydov and Others vs Russia that was passed following complaints filed by applicants on the alleged violation of Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 (right to free elections) to the European Convention on Human Rights and Article 13 of the Convention. The applicants alleged that the violations had been made in the counting of votes during the elections to the St. Petersburg legislative assembly and the elections to the State Duma in December 2011.

As the ECHR noted, "this Chamber judgment is not final. During the three-month period following its delivery, any party may request that the case be referred to the Grand Chamber of the Court. If such a request is made, a panel of five judges considers whether the case deserves further examination. In that event, the Grand Chamber will hear the case and deliver a final judgment. If the referral request is refused, the Chamber judgment will become final on that day."

The ministry’s statement says that "the Justice Ministry of Russia will hold a legal analysis of this judgment within three months with the competent state bodies and organize the preparation of the legal position of the Russian Federation for the purposes of appealing against it in the Grand Chamber of the European Court."

Russia’s Justice Ministry noted at the same time that the European Court had not questioned Russia’s electoral legislation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Elections
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
3
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
4
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
5
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
6
Putin to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
7
Russian experts discover cancer-fighting, anti-inflammatory substances in marine fungus
TOP STORIES
Реклама