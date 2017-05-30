Putin to meet with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister

Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English ChannelMilitary & Defense May 30, 14:56
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a meeting in the Kremlin on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Putin will receive the Crown Prince and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman," Peskov told reporters.
The president is also scheduled to meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.