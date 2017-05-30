Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president is also scheduled to meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a meeting in the Kremlin on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will receive the Crown Prince and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman," Peskov told reporters.

The president is also scheduled to meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

