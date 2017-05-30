Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Macron made step forward in bilateral relations — Russian MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 5:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, made a step forward in bilateral relations during their Monday’s talks in France, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

Read also

Putin-Macron first meeting round-up

"The results of the first meeting between France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, have become a step forward in the Russian-French cooperation, if not a breakthrough," said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, who is also the coordinator of a group on Russian-French parliamentary dialogue.

"Open and frank dialogue proves it, first of all the dialogue on the situation in Syria, during which the sides discussed new areas of cooperation in the fight against the international terrorism, and an agreement was reached to set up a special working group," the lawmaker said.

"It is important that Macron sees wiping out international terrorist groups in Syria as his top priority, and not the toppling of the incumbent government. This indeed gives grounds for hope that our contacts on this issue will intensify," he said.

According to Slutsky, Macron seems to admit "the fact that the future of Europe and key issues on the international agenda cannot be discussed without a dialogue with Moscow." "This improves chances for mending our ties that have a centuries-long history," he said.

"Of course, differences remain. But it is very important that the first meeting with the new French leader showed that finding common ground is possible for Moscow and Paris," the lawmaker added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
3
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — source
4
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basis
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
7
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap check
TOP STORIES
Реклама