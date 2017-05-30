Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, France have tangible unifying agenda — senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 3:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Both sides tried to demonstrate their disposition towards resolving problems, not complicating them further," Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Monday’s summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emanuel Macron gives a positive answer to a question about a possible unifying agenda for the two countries, believes Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russian parliament.

Read also

Putin-Macron first meeting round-up

"I daresay the meeting between the Russian and French Presidents disappointed those who had expected sensations and scandals," Kosachev wrote in Facebook. "Everything at the meeting was polite and, in many ways, fruitful and both sides tried to demonstrate their disposition towards resolving problems, not complicating them further."

"Is there a tangible unifying agenda for Russia and France," he asked. "I think the first ‘familiarization visit’ gives a positive enough answer although it would be overly optimistic to expect concrete results."

As an instance of a unifying item, Kosachev singled out counteraction to terrorism.

On the whole Macron made a "powerful enough and sovereign move" by holding a meeting with Putin, he wrote. "French voters expect the new President to have more independence in foreign policy. Many people are discontent with the level unworthy of a country as great as France, to which its role degraded during (Francois) Hollande’s presidency."

"Now it’s important to watch what the first agreements between the two Presidents will transform into," Kosachev said. "Then it will be possible to make conclusions regarding the pragmatism and independence of the new French President’s course.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
3
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — source
4
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basis
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
7
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap check
TOP STORIES
Реклама