Attempts to isolate anyone inadmissible during anti-terrorism struggle — Lavrov

CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Anti-terrorism initiatives should not be based on attempts to isolate anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the 2+2 ministerial talks in Cairo on Monday.

"It is important that they (anti-terrorism efforts) are all-encompassing, inclusive, that they are not based on attempts to isolate anyone, especially if those attempts, to be frank, are made in the context of differences that exist inside Islam," he said. "I hope that we all will eventually unite, ignoring the issues that are not related to the struggle against terrorism. In this case we would succeed in all directions."

"This is exactly what President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, voiced at the 70 UN General Assembly, is about. It is the initiative of forming a truly universal, truly worldwide anti-terrorism front," the minister said.