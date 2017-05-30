Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Attempts to isolate anyone inadmissible during anti-terrorism struggle — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 0:06 UTC+3 CAIRO

"This is exactly what President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, voiced at the 70 UN General Assembly, is about," Lavrov added

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Anti-terrorism initiatives should not be based on attempts to isolate anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the 2+2 ministerial talks in Cairo on Monday.

"It is important that they (anti-terrorism efforts) are all-encompassing, inclusive, that they are not based on attempts to isolate anyone, especially if those attempts, to be frank, are made in the context of differences that exist inside Islam," he said. "I hope that we all will eventually unite, ignoring the issues that are not related to the struggle against terrorism. In this case we would succeed in all directions."

"This is exactly what President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, voiced at the 70 UN General Assembly, is about. It is the initiative of forming a truly universal, truly worldwide anti-terrorism front," the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
3
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s president
4
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
7
Search engine Yandex denies transfer of Ukrainians' personal data to Russian intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама