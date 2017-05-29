Back to Main page
Expulsion of Russian diplomats targeting President Dodon, says senior diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 22:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Read also
Igor Dodon

Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, May 29./TASS/. Moldovan government’s decision to expel five Russian diplomats from the country is a blow to positions of President Igor Dodon, and the response will be adequate and rather tough, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Monday.

"We will or course think over the reaction, it will be adequate and rather tough," said State Secretary Karasin.

"We unequivocally consider the decision itself as a well-thought-of blow to the policy to bolster relations between Chisinau and Moscow, including to positions of Moldovan President Igor Dodon," he said.

Topics
Foreign policy
