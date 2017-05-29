Back to Main page
Moscow ready to offer clarifications over incident with Montenegrin MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 21:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have always said that we reserve the right to take retaliatory measures on the basis of reciprocity, as this is the practice in diplomacy", Zakharova stressed

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29./TASS/. Russia will offer clarifications to Montenegro as to its banning entry to Miodrag Vukovic from the Democratic Party of Socialists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"It is no secret that Montenegro initially joined EU's anti-Russian sanctions, including those of personal nature," Zakharova has noted.

"We have always said that we reserve the right to take retaliatory measures on the basis of reciprocity, as this is the practice in diplomacy. The Montenegrin side will receive relevant clarifications," the spokeswoman said.

