War on terror to top Putin-Macron talks agenda — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 14:16 UTC+3 PARIS

The talks of the two presidents will also focus on bilateral relations, the Kremlin says

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. The war on terror will be an important issue on the agenda of today’s talks between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The issue of the war on terror will be at a very important place in the agenda of the negotiations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The talks will also focus on bilateral relations and topical problems in various regions of the world, Peskov said.

"There are a lot of curtailed mechanisms of cooperation and interaction [between Russia and France]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"At the same time, an obvious need exists for closer coordination: despite the presence of restrictive measures from both sides, our trade and economies ties are not interrupted after all," Peskov said.

Topics
Foreign policy
