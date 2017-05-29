War on terror to top Putin-Macron talks agenda — Kremlin

Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and ChinaWorld May 29, 14:24
War on terror to top Putin-Macron talks agenda — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:16
Kiev's intelligence agency raids Yandex offices in UkraineWorld May 29, 14:11
Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:00
Putin declares 2018-2027 to be Children’s Decade in RussiaSociety & Culture May 29, 13:30
Press review: Macron’s 'independent policy' display and MC-21’s maiden flight to successPress Review May 29, 13:00
Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to RussiaWorld May 29, 12:17
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to France will bolster relations between countriesWorld May 29, 12:13
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 11:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. The war on terror will be an important issue on the agenda of today’s talks between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The issue of the war on terror will be at a very important place in the agenda of the negotiations," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The talks will also focus on bilateral relations and topical problems in various regions of the world, Peskov said.
"There are a lot of curtailed mechanisms of cooperation and interaction [between Russia and France]," the Kremlin spokesman said.
"At the same time, an obvious need exists for closer coordination: despite the presence of restrictive measures from both sides, our trade and economies ties are not interrupted after all," Peskov said.