UK foreign secretary’s visit to Russia may be reconsidered after elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 13:38 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s impending visit to Russia may be considered again after the new government is formed following the British parliamentary elections, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said today.

"There is nothing new, but they will hold parliamentary elections in early June, and we may return to this issue after the new British government is formed," he said.

Boris Johnson was to visit Russia in early April, but he cancelled the trip a few days before the scheduled date.

The UK’s early parliamentary elections is scheduled to be held on June 8.

