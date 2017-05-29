Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to take part in meeting of Russian, Egyptian foreign and defense ministers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 4:24 UTC+3 CAIRO

Besides, the two Russian ministers are also expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Russian and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers. Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu will first hold separate talks with their Egyptian counterparts Sameh Shoukry and Sedki Sobhy, and after that the four ministers will participate in the "two-plus-two" meeting.

Besides, the two Russian ministers are also expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers’ visit to Cairo is in line with a tradition initiated in November 2013. The visit "emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt and confirms mutual willingness to further develop and strengthen bilateral ties," the minister said in a statement.

The agenda includes key regional issues. "The parties will particularly discuss ways to facilitate political, economic and political cooperation, as well as cooperation in other spheres," the statement reads.

Common threat and regional security

The Cairo meeting comes at a time when the region is going through complex processes leading to "expanding crisis zones, the growing terrorist threat and migrant crisis."

On May 26, an armed group assaulted a bus carrying Coptic Christians to St. Samuel’s monastery in Egypt’s Minya Governorate. As a result, 26 people, including children, were killed. Following the attack, the Egyptian air force delivered airstrikes at terrorist facilities in Libya citing the country’s right to self-defense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi saying that "the perpetrators and all those behind this crime should be held accountable." "I am confident that the forces of terror will not succeed in intimidating the Egyptian people and creating discord among communities," Putin said adding that Russia would remain Egypt’s reliable ally in the fight against terrorism.

During the Cairo talks, the parties will focus on "the ways to find political and diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts based on international law and resolute fight against terror groups," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Bilateral issues

"Egypt is one of Russia’s leading partners in the Middle East, the Arab world and on the African continent," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Relations between our countries are based on long friendship and mutual respect, as well as successful cooperation in various spheres," the ministry added.

According to the statement, Russia would like Egypt to be a stable and sustainably developing country, besides, Moscow seeks to facilitate effective cooperation with Cairo on the regional and international stage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea test fires another missile
2
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
3
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
4
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
5
Russia working on advanced air defense system
6
Russia may increase spending on military bases abroad
7
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TOP STORIES
Реклама