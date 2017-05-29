Lavrov to take part in meeting of Russian, Egyptian foreign and defense ministers

CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Russian and Egyptian foreign and defense ministers. Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu will first hold separate talks with their Egyptian counterparts Sameh Shoukry and Sedki Sobhy, and after that the four ministers will participate in the "two-plus-two" meeting.

Besides, the two Russian ministers are also expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers’ visit to Cairo is in line with a tradition initiated in November 2013. The visit "emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt and confirms mutual willingness to further develop and strengthen bilateral ties," the minister said in a statement.

The agenda includes key regional issues. "The parties will particularly discuss ways to facilitate political, economic and political cooperation, as well as cooperation in other spheres," the statement reads.

Common threat and regional security

The Cairo meeting comes at a time when the region is going through complex processes leading to "expanding crisis zones, the growing terrorist threat and migrant crisis."

On May 26, an armed group assaulted a bus carrying Coptic Christians to St. Samuel’s monastery in Egypt’s Minya Governorate. As a result, 26 people, including children, were killed. Following the attack, the Egyptian air force delivered airstrikes at terrorist facilities in Libya citing the country’s right to self-defense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi saying that "the perpetrators and all those behind this crime should be held accountable." "I am confident that the forces of terror will not succeed in intimidating the Egyptian people and creating discord among communities," Putin said adding that Russia would remain Egypt’s reliable ally in the fight against terrorism.

During the Cairo talks, the parties will focus on "the ways to find political and diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts based on international law and resolute fight against terror groups," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Bilateral issues

"Egypt is one of Russia’s leading partners in the Middle East, the Arab world and on the African continent," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Relations between our countries are based on long friendship and mutual respect, as well as successful cooperation in various spheres," the ministry added.

According to the statement, Russia would like Egypt to be a stable and sustainably developing country, besides, Moscow seeks to facilitate effective cooperation with Cairo on the regional and international stage.