Putin notes strategic partnership mode of Russia-Azerbaijan relations

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the Day of Republic national holiday on Sunday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"In the greeting telegram, the Russian leader pointed to Azerbaijan’s achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres, as well as stressed the country’s authority on the international arena and its important role in settlement of the current issues of the international agenda," the press service said.

The president appreciated highly the dynamic development of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the mode of strategic partnership, a meaningful political dialogue at all levels and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. He expressed confidence in further development of the entire range of bilateral partnership in the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries and in line with improvement of the regional stability and security.