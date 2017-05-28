Argentina to keep its strategic partnership relations with Russia — new envoy

BUENOS AIRES, May 28. /TASS/. Argentina will keep its strategic partnership relations with Russia, established by the previous government, the country’s new ambassador to Russia, Ricardo Lagorio, told TASS on Sunday.

"There is the interesting general concept of the comprehensive strategic partnership and a roadmap of it. And this roadmap is being put into practice," Lagorio said, commenting on agreements with Russia signed during former president Kristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s visit to Moscow in 2015.

"Throughout their 152-year-long history, relations between Argentina and Russia have remained very good. Sometimes they were better, sometimes worse, but, in general, we have very good relations on the basis of mutual respect and complementarity," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that his country was interested in developing cooperation with Russia on a wide range of issues.

"There are many areas where cooperation may be expanded or deepened. This is what we aim at, and this was the direct and clear instruction that I had received from the foreign minister," he said, naming science and technologies, agriculture, renewable sources of energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy among such areas.

The ambassador said that a visit to Moscow by Argentina’s new president Mauricio Macri has already been scheduled, adding that disclosing the exact date was beyond his authority.

Lagorio was appointed Argentina’s ambassador to Russia in late April. He is expected to arrive in Moscow on June 1.