Argentina to keep its strategic partnership relations with Russia — new envoy

Ukrianian court puts on hold lawsuit against ban on Russian social networksWorld May 28, 6:10
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump in Diamond League event in Eugene, USSport May 28, 4:59
Havana Airport gets Russian-made air traffic control systemsWorld May 28, 4:16
Guests of FIFA 2018 World Cup sure to get warm welcome in Russia — LavrovSport May 28, 2:25
Kantemir Balagov’s "Closeness" gets Cannes Festival’s International Critics’ PrizeSociety & Culture May 28, 1:03
Anti-church laws in Ukraine may cause religious strife — Ukrainian Orthodox ChurchWorld May 28, 0:22
Russia’s national football team absolutely clear of doping — doctorSport May 28, 0:14
Russian cyclist Zakarin finishes second in Giro d’Italia Stage 20Sport May 27, 22:27
Putin, Erdogan agree to develop coordination of efforts for settlement in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 27, 19:29
BUENOS AIRES, May 28. /TASS/. Argentina will keep its strategic partnership relations with Russia, established by the previous government, the country’s new ambassador to Russia, Ricardo Lagorio, told TASS on Sunday.
"There is the interesting general concept of the comprehensive strategic partnership and a roadmap of it. And this roadmap is being put into practice," Lagorio said, commenting on agreements with Russia signed during former president Kristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s visit to Moscow in 2015.
"Throughout their 152-year-long history, relations between Argentina and Russia have remained very good. Sometimes they were better, sometimes worse, but, in general, we have very good relations on the basis of mutual respect and complementarity," the ambassador said.
The diplomat added that his country was interested in developing cooperation with Russia on a wide range of issues.
"There are many areas where cooperation may be expanded or deepened. This is what we aim at, and this was the direct and clear instruction that I had received from the foreign minister," he said, naming science and technologies, agriculture, renewable sources of energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy among such areas.
The ambassador said that a visit to Moscow by Argentina’s new president Mauricio Macri has already been scheduled, adding that disclosing the exact date was beyond his authority.
Lagorio was appointed Argentina’s ambassador to Russia in late April. He is expected to arrive in Moscow on June 1.