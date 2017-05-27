Back to Main page
Putin, Rouhani stress importance of joint efforts in settlement of Syrian conflict

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 14:32 UTC+3

The parties confirmed the aspirations for development of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation in line with the agreements achieved during the Iranian president’s visit to Russia in March

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Press Service of the Russian President/TASS

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Iran’s leader Hassan Rouhani, greeted him with the new presidential term and discussed the situation in Syria, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"The Russian leader congratulated Hassan Rouhani with the new term and wished him success," the press service said.

The parties confirmed the aspirations for development of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation in line with the agreements achieved during the Iranian president’s visit to Russia in March.

"They paid special attention to trade and economic cooperation, including to implementation of major joint projects in the sectors of oil and gas and peace use of nuclear power," the statement reads.

Besides, Putin and Rouhani discussed the situation in Syria.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria the parties stressed importance of developing joint efforts to favor the political-diplomatic settlement of the conflict in that country, including in the framework of the Astana process and by means of implementing the Memorandum on de-escalation zones," the Kremlin said.

The leaders agreed to continue contacts both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Iran’s presidential election was on May 19. Hassan Rouhani won the election to take the office for the second term. His candidature received support from 57% of the voters on the day.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Hassan Rouhani
