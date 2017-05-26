Back to Main page
Russian, French top diplomats discuss preparations for Putin’s visit to France

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 19:47 UTC+3

The French foreign minister has accepted invitation from his Russian counterpart to visit Russia

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Jean-Yves Le Drian

© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and French Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Read also

Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29

"As part of preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France, the two ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, exchanged views on the most pressing problems of the international agenda, including settlement of the crises in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine," the ministry said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian "accepted with gratitude the invitation to visit the Russian Federation conveyed by Lavrov," the ministry said.

It said the sides had emphasized mutual readiness for based on mutual respect cooperation in the UN Security Council and in other multilateral formats on issues of mutual interest.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the Russian president will visit Paris on May 29 at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

