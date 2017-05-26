Russian, French top diplomats discuss preparations for Putin’s visit to France

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and French Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"As part of preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France, the two ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, exchanged views on the most pressing problems of the international agenda, including settlement of the crises in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine," the ministry said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian "accepted with gratitude the invitation to visit the Russian Federation conveyed by Lavrov," the ministry said.

It said the sides had emphasized mutual readiness for based on mutual respect cooperation in the UN Security Council and in other multilateral formats on issues of mutual interest.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the Russian president will visit Paris on May 29 at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.