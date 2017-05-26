Putin holds meeting with Russian security council

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
Russia stands for diplomatic settlement of North Korean issue — presidential aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:25
Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:20
Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from EstoniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:12
Russia may develop advanced Ka-62 helicopter’s shipborne versionMilitary & Defense May 26, 15:53
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 15:27
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 14:35
Russia’s most advanced helicopter to get new-generation communications systemMilitary & Defense May 26, 14:24
G7 summit kicks off in ItalyWorld May 26, 13:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the permanent members of the national Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"As for global issues, the operation of the Russian Aerospace Force in Syria was discussed," he said. "Besides, there was an exchange of views on a number of other regional issues," the Russian presidential spokesman added.
"The meeting’s participants also discussed the current social and economic issues that Russia is facing," Peskov said.
The meeting was attended by State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin.