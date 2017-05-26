Putin holds meeting with Russian security council

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the permanent members of the national Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for global issues, the operation of the Russian Aerospace Force in Syria was discussed," he said. "Besides, there was an exchange of views on a number of other regional issues," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

"The meeting’s participants also discussed the current social and economic issues that Russia is facing," Peskov said.

The meeting was attended by State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin.