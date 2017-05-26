Russian PM to visit China in late 2017

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will make an official visit to China at the end of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
"We have discussed the schedule of political contacts which is very intensive," Lavrov said. "We focused on the preparations for the Chinese president’s upcoming visit to Russia," he added.
"At the end of the year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is expected to make an official visit to China," the Russian top diplomat said.