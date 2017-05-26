Back to Main page
Russian PM to visit China in late 2017

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will make an official visit to China at the end of the year

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will make an official visit to China at the end of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"We have discussed the schedule of political contacts which is very intensive," Lavrov said. "We focused on the preparations for the Chinese president’s upcoming visit to Russia," he added.

"At the end of the year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is expected to make an official visit to China," the Russian top diplomat said.

Topics
Foreign policy
