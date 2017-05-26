Back to Main page
Kremlin says Putin has no plans to visit Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied media reports that President Vladimir Putin may possibly visit Kuwait and Saudi Arabia next week

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied media reports that President Vladimir Putin may possibly visit Kuwait and Saudi Arabia next week.

"No, this is not true," the spokesman said on Friday in comments on reports by Kuwaiti media.

