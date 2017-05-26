Kremlin: Putin ready to discuss Ukraine settlement with new French leader

Russia looks for traces of extra-terrestrial life forms on ISS surfaceScience & Space May 26, 13:04
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. At talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on May 29, President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss the settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Peskov said the Russian leader is in favor of continuing work in the Normandy Format of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. "As for a possible discussion of the Ukrainian issue at the upcoming on Monday talks with President Macron, President Putin’s stance is well known - the president rather consistently pursues the course towards the settlement of this internal Ukrainian problem and believes the only instrument we have is the Minsk agreements that must be implemented by all means," Peskov said.
Peskov said Putin is in favor of the Normandy Format, "and is rather pessimistic about the present pace demonstrated by the Ukrainian side as to the implementation of the Minsk deals".
"This approach is well known, it is not new and it is consistent," Peskov remarked.