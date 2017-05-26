No plans for Putin-Trump meeting in Europe in coming days, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is not expected to be held in the coming days in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian president is due to pay a visit to France on May 29 and the US leader is now in Italy for the G7 summit.

"No meeting is planned," Peskov said, noting that the Russian and US leaders will visit different countries and "how can they meet?"

"Now they - Putin and Trump (both) - are in Europe," he said, but stressed that the meeting is ruled out.

Putin will visit Paris on May 29 upon the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service said earlier this week. The sides will discuss bilateral ties and "exchange views on pressing global and regional issues, particularly on coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and resolve the Syrian and Ukrainian crises."