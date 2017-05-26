Back to Main page
Russian diplomat says Moscow, Washington, UN maintaining contacts on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 10:53 UTC+3

Russia, the United States and the United Nations have been constantly communicating on the sidelines of the meetings of the groups on humanitarian aid and on the ceasefire

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia, the US and the UN have been maintaining contacts on Syria in regard with the activities of the International Syria Support Group in Geneva, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"They (representatives of Russia, the US and the UN) are permanently deployed there (to Geneva), groups on humanitarian aid and on the ceasefire have been holding meetings," he said. "On the sidelines of these meetings, Russia, the United States and the United Nations have been constantly communicating," the Russian diplomat added.

"I believe that when (Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady) Gatilov was there, he met with (United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan) de Mistura and with the US representatives," Bogdanov added.

