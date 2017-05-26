Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet South Korean leader on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 6:27 UTC+3

In additions, parliamentarians from both states will exchange visits this year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 summit in early July, the South Korean president’s special envoy said.

"First of all, there is an agreement between the two leaders to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg," he said. "In addition, president Putin invited our president Moon Jae-in to visit the Third Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September. I will deliver this invitation to our president."

In additions, parliamentarians from both states will exchange visits this year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
2
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
3
Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representative
4
Head of Gazprom meets with Iranian Oil Minister
5
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
6
Soviet 'worker and peasant girl' statue for 1937 World's Fair marks 80th anniversary
7
Project to build road from Kolyma to Anadyr drawn up
TOP STORIES
Реклама