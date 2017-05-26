Putin to meet South Korean leader on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 summit in early July, the South Korean president’s special envoy said.

"First of all, there is an agreement between the two leaders to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg," he said. "In addition, president Putin invited our president Moon Jae-in to visit the Third Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September. I will deliver this invitation to our president."

In additions, parliamentarians from both states will exchange visits this year.