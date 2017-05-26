Back to Main page
Russia, Belarus hold consultations on structuring relations with EU, NATO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 0:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides coordinated positions on topical issues of participation of Russia and the Republic of Belarus in the OSCE, NATo and the EU

MOSCOW, May 25./TASS/. Russian and Belarusian diplomats held consultations in Moscow on the issue of structuring relations with NATO and the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The sides coordinated positions on topical issues of participation of Russia and the Republic of Belarus in the OSCE, discussed cooperation on structuring relations with NATO and the European Union, including its Eastern Partnership project, as well as looked into the activity of the Council of Europe," the ministry said.

Taking part in the consultations were the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for all-European cooperation, Andrey Kelin, and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Bushilo.

