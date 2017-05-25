Embassy advises Russians against trips to UK

LONDON, May 25./TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the UK has advised Russian nationals against visiting the country until the situation in the country is taken under control, an embassy diplomat told reporters on Thursday.

"We have no other choice but to recommend Russians to refrain from visiting the UK until the situation gets under control and the level of danger officially declines, unless such trips are necessitated by personal or official urgencies," the diplomat added.

On Monday, at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT), an explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. According to latest updates, the blast claimed the lives of 22 people and left 59 wounded.