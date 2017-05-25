Embassy advises Russians against trips to UK

Russian Foreign Ministry: OPCW not rushing to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 21:28
Russia’s legendary barque Kruzenshtern calls at Belgian portSociety & Culture May 25, 20:26
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreementBusiness & Economy May 25, 19:44
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparationsSport May 25, 19:35
NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with RussiaWorld May 25, 19:01
WADA offers pole vaulter Isinbayeva post of ambassador for clean sports in Russia — sourceSport May 25, 18:57
Lavrov keeps close eye on situation with jailed Russian pilot in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 18:51
Belkomur rail project brings new opportunities to Russia’s Arctic regionsBusiness & Economy May 25, 18:46
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022Military & Defense May 25, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, May 25./TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the UK has advised Russian nationals against visiting the country until the situation in the country is taken under control, an embassy diplomat told reporters on Thursday.
"We have no other choice but to recommend Russians to refrain from visiting the UK until the situation gets under control and the level of danger officially declines, unless such trips are necessitated by personal or official urgencies," the diplomat added.
On Monday, at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT), an explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. According to latest updates, the blast claimed the lives of 22 people and left 59 wounded.