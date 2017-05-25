Next round of Syria talks in Geneva not scheduled yet — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The schedule of a next round of talks on Syria in Geneva has not been determined as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday.

"There are no concrete dates, last time when he (UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura) spoke at briefings, which was a couple of days ago, - he did not give concrete dates for a next round," the diplomat said.

"Implicitly June was meant, but this depends on many factors, including on Ramadan," the top diplomat added.

He said the arrival of Staffan de Mistura in Moscow could also depend on the timeframe of the next round of intra-Syrian talks. "When we spoke with him last time, we did not discuss concrete dates," Gatilov said.

"It (the visit) is not on the schedule, because he has not yet resolved on the schedule of a next round," the diplomat explained. "When he decides on this, then maybe the issue of his Moscow visit will logically come up," Gatilov said.