Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Next round of Syria talks in Geneva not scheduled yet — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The arrival of Staffan de Mistura in Moscow could also depend on the timeframe of the next round of intra-Syrian talks

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The schedule of a next round of talks on Syria in Geneva has not been determined as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday.

Read also
Syrian opposition’s Moscow group Qadri Jamil

Syrian opposition faction leader warns Geneva talks may break down

"There are no concrete dates, last time when he (UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura) spoke at briefings, which was a couple of days ago, - he did not give concrete dates for a next round," the diplomat said.

"Implicitly June was meant, but this depends on many factors, including on Ramadan," the top diplomat added.

He said the arrival of Staffan de Mistura in Moscow could also depend on the timeframe of the next round of intra-Syrian talks. "When we spoke with him last time, we did not discuss concrete dates," Gatilov said.

"It (the visit) is not on the schedule, because he has not yet resolved on the schedule of a next round," the diplomat explained. "When he decides on this, then maybe the issue of his Moscow visit will logically come up," Gatilov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry: OPCW not rushing to investigate chemical incident in Syria
2
Russian diplomat says NATO needs to abandon political ambition to join US-led coalition
3
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreement
4
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president
5
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
6
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама