Draft resolution on Syria safe zones memorandum still on the table — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A resolution on the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria is not discussed by the UN Security Council as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters on Thursday.

"We submitted a draft resolution, but there is no concrete discussion at the moment, as we assume that other formats of negotiations must also be taken into account, in particular the upcoming meetings in Astana," the diplomat said. "Basing on this we will see how do things stand with the resolution," he added.

"A draft resolution is on the table," Gatilov confirmed, adding that it is not looked into as of yet.

The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4. These zones include the Idlib Governorate and some parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama Governorates, along with an area north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta and the southern Daraa and Quneitra Governorates.

The agreement, which includes a no-fly zone, prohibits military activities in the areas in question starting from May 6. The document is valid for six months and may be automatically prolonged for a similar period.