Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Draft resolution on Syria safe zones memorandum still on the table — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 19:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A resolution on the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria is not discussed by the UN Security Council as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Russia, Turkey and Iran map out de-escalation zones in Syria

"We submitted a draft resolution, but there is no concrete discussion at the moment, as we assume that other formats of negotiations must also be taken into account, in particular the upcoming meetings in Astana," the diplomat said. "Basing on this we will see how do things stand with the resolution," he added.

"A draft resolution is on the table," Gatilov confirmed, adding that it is not looked into as of yet.

The Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria during the Astana peace talks held on May 3-4. These zones include the Idlib Governorate and some parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama Governorates, along with an area north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta and the southern Daraa and Quneitra Governorates.

The agreement, which includes a no-fly zone, prohibits military activities in the areas in question starting from May 6. The document is valid for six months and may be automatically prolonged for a similar period.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
4
Russia's military satellite delivered into orbit
5
Russia may replace India in Farzad-B gas field project — Iran’s minister
6
Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in Syria
7
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
TOP STORIES
Реклама