Russian diplomat chides UK foreign secretary for cancelling Moscow visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Boris Johnson was scheduled to visit Russia on April 10 but a few days before the visit, it was announced that the foreign secretary had decided to cancel it

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s cancelled visit to Moscow damaged no one but him, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The British foreign secretary’s decision to call off his visit to Moscow did not damage any one but him," the Russian diplomat said.

The UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson cancels visit to Moscow due April 10 — Foreign Office

"As far as counterterrorism cooperation between Russia and the United Kingdom, the issue is more difficult," she went on to say. "Moscow and London have an entire set of tools for cooperating in the fight against terrorism, which includes interaction between special services, consultations, information exchange and hot lines." "However, the United Kingdom unilaterally suspended all this quite a while age," Zakharova pointed out.

Johnson was scheduled to visit Russia on April 10 but a few days before the visit, it was announced that the foreign secretary had decided to cancel it. Johnson said then that "developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally."

