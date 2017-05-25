Back to Main page
Putin calls talks with Chinese foreign minister important step ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 16:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers will have a busy schedule, according to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Russia on May 25-26 is an important step for preparations of the upcoming official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The strategic all-encompassing partnership between Russia and China is gaining momentum," Putin said at the meeting with China’s top diplomat. Russia views this visit as "an important stage in the preparation for a key event in the Russian-Chinese relations of this year, namely the official visit of the Chinese president to Russia."

The Russian president said that on Friday the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers will have a busy schedule. The top diplomats will hold talks in Moscow.

Putin asked Wang Yi to convey greetings to the Chinese leader. "I would like to convey best regards to the Chinese president, our great friend, Mr. Xi Jinping, for a warm reception," the president said.

Russia’s delegation had a hearty welcome during Beijing’s Belt and Road forum on May 14-15. "I want once again to congratulate you with great success, this event was held at the highest level in a right time and with a good result," Putin said.

Leaders from 29 countries, including Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, and President of the World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim took part in the forum. The Belt and Road Initiative unites two projects: the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21-st Century Maritime Silk Road.

