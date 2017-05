Lavrov to meet with Germany’s vice-chancellor, Iraqi Kurdistan’s PM on SPIEF sidelines

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Germany’s Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani, the Commonwealth of Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

The SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg on June 1-3. This year’s activities will be devoted to the search for a new balance in the global economy. The discussions will proceed along four guidelines - global economy dynamics, the Russian economy’s future agenda, technologies that change the realities, human resources as the key factor for development and debates about the future.