Austrian interior minister to pay working visit to Russia

VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka is due to pay a working visit to Russia on May 28-30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Thursday.

"During the visit, the head of Austria’s Interior Ministry will hold meetings and talks with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Minister for the North Caucasus Affairs Lev Kuznetsov," Syromolotov said.

The sides will focus on cooperation in the war on terror, including the concerns over the return of terrorists from the Middle East and the influence of terrorist organizations on this process. "In particular, a unit was set up in the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) to deal with sending terrorists to the European countries, who are citizens of these states, to create armed gangs there," the diplomat said.

Europe’s radicalization problem grows as terrorists, who fought in the North Caucasus, have moved there. "Those whom we could not have neutralized moved there and received citizenship," Syromolotov explained. "And now they are going to the Middle East and return from there already as citizens of European countries." "Austria acknowledges that this problem exists and is interested in solving it.".