Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally presented government awards to a group of commandoes who for two days confronted advancing terrorists in Syria face-to-face, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"On Wednesday, the head of state personally presented government awards to a group of Russian commandoes for holding back advancing terrorists in Syria’s Aleppo province for two days running," Peskov said. "Due to lack of coordination Syrian troops had retreated in that area, leaving our military outpost on the frontline."

Earlier, Putin had promised he would present the awards to the commandoes personally.

On May 10, it was announced that several officers of the special operations group in Syria had been decorated for their role in the war on terrorists in Syria.

"The group’s commander, a colonel and three of his officers, were invited to Moscow for the decoration ceremony. The colonel, referred to only by his first name, Danila, was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia. All other officers will receive combat decorations," a report on the Rossiya-24 television news channel said without disclosing the officers’ names.

The group of 16 commandoes had been directing air raids against terrorists’ positions.

Russian special operations units have been actively involved in combat operations in Syria. Earlier, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy, said that in cooperation with the Aerospace Force they made a decisive contribution to retaking the ancient city of Palmyra from the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in March 2017.