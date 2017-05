Authorities do not see grounds for blocking messengers in Russia

INNOPOLIS, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian authorities do not plan to block messengers in Russia, Telegram included, Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian authorities do not have blocking certain resources as a goal. I do not see any reason for blocking any messengers," Nikiforov said, answering a question about a possible ban of Telegram.

Today, the draft law on regulating activities of online messengers was submitted to the State Duma for consideration.