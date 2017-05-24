Russia’s presidential campaign to kick off between December 7-17

Russian lawmaker comments on US decision to end military subsidies to UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 16:30
Nine Russian missile regiments rearmed with advanced ICBM systemsMilitary & Defense May 24, 16:01
Perm session completes cycle of regional offsite events in run-up to SPIEF 2017Press Releases May 24, 15:38
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting systemMilitary & Defense May 24, 15:09
Amsterdam Court may look into appeal against Scythian Gold ruling in fallSociety & Culture May 24, 15:04
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:58
Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 14:34
About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:31
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75Society & Culture May 24, 14:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian presidential election campaign will officially begin between December 7 and 17, Central Electoral Commission’s secretary Maya Grishina told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed under the third reading draft amendments to the electoral legislation, one of which regulates the election day taking into account holidays in March 2018.
Now the bill is to be approved by the Federation Council and signed by the president. "In case it is passed, this (the start of the election campaign) is between December 7 and 17," she said.
The bill suggests setting the election date a week later, not earlier as it is under the current legislation, if the election day falls on a red-letter day or a working Sunday.
The Federation Council upper house schedules the election campaign no earlier than100 days and no later than 90 days before the voting day.
Election day is the second Sunday in March, but if it falls on a holiday or on a rescheduled workday Sunday, the voting will be set for the following Sunday. Thus in 2018, given the March 8 holiday (International Women’s Day), election day may be moved up to March 18, Russia’s Crimea reunification day.