Russia’s presidential campaign to kick off between December 7-17

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma has passed under the third reading draft amendments to the electoral legislation, one of which regulates the election day taking into account holidays in March 2018

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian presidential election campaign will officially begin between December 7 and 17, Central Electoral Commission’s secretary Maya Grishina told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Kremlin: Putin made no statements on participation in 2018 presidential election

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed under the third reading draft amendments to the electoral legislation, one of which regulates the election day taking into account holidays in March 2018.

Now the bill is to be approved by the Federation Council and signed by the president. "In case it is passed, this (the start of the election campaign) is between December 7 and 17," she said.

The bill suggests setting the election date a week later, not earlier as it is under the current legislation, if the election day falls on a red-letter day or a working Sunday.

The Federation Council upper house schedules the election campaign no earlier than100 days and no later than 90 days before the voting day.

Election day is the second Sunday in March, but if it falls on a holiday or on a rescheduled workday Sunday, the voting will be set for the following Sunday. Thus in 2018, given the March 8 holiday (International Women’s Day), election day may be moved up to March 18, Russia’s Crimea reunification day.

TOP STORIES
Реклама