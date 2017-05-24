Defense chief names strategically important regions for Russia

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Ukraine, Syria and the Korean Peninsula are strategically important regions for Russia, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday.

"Close cooperation of the Defense Ministry with relevant committees of the Federation Council contributes to swiftly solving sensitive issues in defense sector and increasing the quality of the army and the Fleet. This is especially important today when tensions are growing around the world, first of all in such strategically important regions for Russia as Ukraine, Syria and the Korean Peninsula," he said.