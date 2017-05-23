Putin to meet the Philippines’ president later on Tuesday

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, later on Tuesday, but not on Thursday as was originally planned, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
When asked whether Putin’s meeting with Duterte has been cancelled, he said, "No. It will take place today."
Earlier, Xinhua said that Duterte had curtailed his visit to Russia.
On Tuesday, Duterte imposed a state of martial law in the southern province of Mindanao, a zone of armed confrontation between government troops and militants of a group linked with the terrorist organization Islamic States. Law enforcers have blocked 15 militants of the Maute group in an apartment in the city of Marawi, Mindanao. According to security services, the leader of the Abu Sayyaf extremist group, Isnilon Hapilon, is among those blocked in the apartment. Both groups have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.