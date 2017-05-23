Russia, Finland sign memorandum of understanding on family and children

Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
Federal agency confirms 'Far Eastern hectare' project with Seagal under developmentSociety & Culture May 23, 17:20
Ukrainian politician warns imposing TV language quotas may deepen rift in societyWorld May 23, 17:06
Russia to host 2017, 2018 FIFA Cups at highest possible level — Putin to InfantinoSport May 23, 16:32
Russian rotocraft producer and Gazprom to modify helicopters for offshore deposit projectsBusiness & Economy May 23, 16:21
Chechen human rights ombudsman slams LGBT persecution claims as hypeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 16:03
Extension of OPEC deal aimed at aligning energy prices dynamics, Kremlin saysBusiness & Economy May 23, 15:41
Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agendaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 15:16
Syrian opposition faction leader warns Geneva talks may break downWorld May 23, 15:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HELSINKI, May 23. /TASS/. Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova, who is currently on a visit to Finland, and Finnish Ombudsman for Children Tuomas Kurttila signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Family and Children, the Finnish ombudsman’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The document defines cooperation between the commissioner and the ombudsman in regard to exchanging information, facilitating expert cooperation, holding expert meetings and science seminars," the statement reads.
According to the press service, the memorandum will help more effectively implement the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. At the same time, the document is not considered to be an intergovernmental agreement and only concerns cooperation between the Russian children's rights commissioner and the Finnish ombudsman for children.
Kuznetsova and Kurttila said that they could conduct a meaningful exchange of ideas on child rights that was "important for maintaining mutual confidence."
"This is a tool for systemic cooperation. Taking into account the fact that the Finnish ombudsman mainly tackles common issues, it is very important to put specific issues on the agenda," Kuznetsova said. "We have very much in common, but there are a lot of differences as well, which emerged during our meetings. The main thing is that we are ready and willing to overcome differences and address problems," the Russian children's rights commissioner added. According to her, now the parties have "a tool to develop."
"We now have a memorandum, I am very pleased with it. It only concerns our work but there is a lot of work to do - we need to exchange ideas and experience, discuss the implementation of various projects. We haven’t done much of it in the recent years," Kurttila told TASS.
He added that during the Russian children’s rights commissioner’s visit, the parties had not discussed another pressing issue concerning bilateral relations, that is, Moscow’s decision to ban Finnish citizens from adopting Russian children, made after Finland had allowed same-sex marriages. According to Kurttila, the parties have not discussed the possibility of making a foreign adoption agreement but they could do it in the future.