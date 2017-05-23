Back to Main page
Russia calls on Syrian opposition to form consolidated platform for talks with government

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Syrian opposition to waste no time to form a consolidated platform for dialogue with the government, Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting between Russian president’s Middle East and African envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and leader of the Building the Syrian State (BSS) party Louay Hussein.

"The sides discussed the situation in and around Syria with a focus on the results on the sixth round of the United Nations-brokered intra-Syrian talks held in Geneva on May 16-19 and efforts towards promoting political settlement in that country on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said. "The sides stressed the importance of the soonest formation by the Syrian opposition of a consolidated negotiating platform for a constructive dialogue with the Syrian government.".

