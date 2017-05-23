Back to Main page
Kremlin declines to comment on arms deal between US, Saudi Arabia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 16:09 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

"There are bilateral US-Saudi relations, and there are Russian-Saudi relations, they develop in their proper spheres," the Kremlin spokesman said

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the arms deal struck by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"I won’t comment on that," Peskov said when asked if Russia was concerned over Saudi Arabia’s plan to purchase weapons from the US.

The Kremlin spokesman also declined to comment on military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia. "There are bilateral US-Saudi relations, and there are Russian-Saudi relations, they develop in their proper spheres," Peskov said.

Washington and Riyadh made a record arms deal worth nearly $110 billion during US President Donald Trump’s May 21 visit to Saudi Arabia. The two countries also decided to strengthen strategic partnership and signed a number of other agreements totaling $280 billion.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Реклама