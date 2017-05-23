Back to Main page
Lavrov reveals Macedonia’s opposition figures endanger national security

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 13:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Some of the Macedonian opposition members supported from abroad have created a threat to the state by their activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Croatian top diplomat Davor Ivo Stier.

Russian Foreign Ministry sees preparations for 'color revolution' in Macedonia

"We have exchanged views on the situation in Macedonia, which is a cause for concern," Lavrov said. "Some opposition members supported from abroad have created a threat to the state by their actions," the Russian foreign minister added.

He pointed out that Moscow stood for the crisis to be resolved in strict accordance with the Macedonian constitution.

On April 27, the Macedonian opposition violated parliamentary regulations to elect Talat Xhaferi, a former field commander of the Albania-backed National Liberation Army and a member of the Democratic Union for Integration, as parliament speaker. After that, activists from the For United Macedonia movement stormed the parliament building. At least 109 people were injured during the protests.

