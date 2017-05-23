Back to Main page
Moscow dissatisfied with Russia-EU relations, top diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov recalled that Vladimir Putin had earlier said that expanding economic cooperation between Russia and European countries could contribute to enhancing trust in Eurasia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow is dissatisfied with relations between Russia and the European Union now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Croatian counterpart Davor Ivo Stier on Tuesday.

Russia has voiced its stance on the relations with Brussels several times, he said. "The state of affairs between us and the EU is unsatisfactory," Lavrov noted.

Read also

EU should quit playing one-side game to restore normal relations with Russia — Lavrov

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said that expanding economic cooperation between Russia and European countries could contribute to enhancing trust in Eurasia.

"Establishing direct contacts between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union would also contribute to this," Lavrov said.

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia and has repeatedly extended them. Talks on visa-free regime and a new framework cooperation agreement were suspended, a ban was imposed on entry to the EU member-countries for Russian officials and their assets were frozen. Restrictive trade, financial and military measures were put in place. A total of 151 individuals and 37 legal entities were added to the sanctions lists. Sectoral sanctions against 20 Russian financial, oil and defense companies have been in effect.

