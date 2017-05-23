More than 1 mln fled Ukraine to Russia since 2014 — State Duma member

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. More than one million Ukrainian citizens have moved to Russia since 2014, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s committee for the CIS and European integration affairs and diaspora relations, Konstantin Zatulin (of the United Russia party) said on Tuesday.

He pointed out that after 2014 there followed a real crisis in the sphere of granting Russian citizenship "in connection with the tremendous flow of refugees, political immigrants and people who seek protection for their own life and the lives of their children in Russian territory."

"We do know that more than one million people had moved from Ukraine to Russia and not returned home to this day. Statistics vary, but the real figures are far greater, I believe," he said, adding that Ukrainian citizens staying in Russia were unable to obtain a residence permit or citizenship.

Zatulin also said that outside Russia "there are up to 30 million ethnic Russians cut off from Russia as a result of the Soviet Union’s collapse."

Initiatives for easing citizenship acquisition procedures

Zatulin authored a number of bills easing the rules of acquisition of Russian citizenship by compatriots. For instance, he is for granting the right to be interviewed for the knowledge of the Russian language (which is a mandatory condition) to those who were born in Russia, the Soviet Union or the Russian empire or is a descendant of Russia-born ancestors.

Also, Zatulin proposes amendments to the law on refugees that would allow for granting political asylum to the citizens of those countries with which Russia has visaless relations. In that case Russia will be able to grant asylum to Ukrainian citizens.

Currently Russia does not grant political asylum to people from countries with advanced and well-established democratic human rights institutions and from countries that have visaless border-crossing agreements with Russia.