Putin to hold talks with Macedonian president in Moscow on May 24

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. On May 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov who is scheduled to arrive on a working visit to Moscow, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
While in Russia, the Macedonian president will receive the Patriarch Alexy II award, granted to him by the International Foundation for the Unity of the Orthodox Christian Nations.
According to the Kremlin press service, "the presidents are expected to discuss issues concerning the development of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on pressing regional issues, including the situation in the Balkans."