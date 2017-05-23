Back to Main page
Russia, Finland have truly friendly relations, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin noted that twin-city relations are important as they unite 250 cities and towns

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants and guests the 5th Russian-Finnish Congress of Twin Cities, according to the Kremlin website.

The event is held as Finland celebrates the 100th anniversary of its independence this year. "Over the past century, the relations between our countries were complicated sometimes, but in the past decades they have been of a truly friendly and good neighborly character," the telegram says.

Putin noted that twin-city relations are important as they unite 250 cities and towns and allow exchanging experience between local authorities and public organizations, educational and scientific institutions and business circles. Besides, joint projects in different areas are implemented.

"I’m sure that your meeting will be substantive and fruitful and will contribute to the further development of inter-regional and cross-border cooperation, and will encourage enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the people of Russia and Finland," he said.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
